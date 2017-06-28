U.S. considering broad-scale measures to fight steel dumping-Ross

Once a firm ally, now a representative is literally laughed off the stage. How quickly has American prestige sunk since Trump stepped into the WH.

From the article: "....The crowd laughed and cheered at the organiser's decision to cut him off as they waited for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sitting on stage in front of the video screen, to speak.

“[He] had promised us a 10-minute statement,” said Werner Bahlsen of the CDU, adding that Mr Ross spoke “a bit slowly,” according to Bloomberg....

Mr Ross parroted Donald Trump’s criticism of the German trade surplus with the US, but did agree with Ms Merkel that negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) trade agreement should begin again....

“As your biggest customer, we hope to obtain a larger share of your market…[and as partners] should have a free-trade agreement,” he said....."