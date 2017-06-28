Trump's 'fake news' crusade is the stuff of dictators - Chicago Tribune

From the article: "....The president of the United States has now declared that CNN, NBC, CBS and ABC along with the "failing" New York Times and the Washington Post are not news organizations staffed by professional journalists but mere fabricators of baseless information.

"They are all Fake News!" Donald Trump wrote in yet another wildly unpresidential Twitter salvo.

Let's pause to appreciate what this means: The president of the United States is issuing a blanket declaration that six of the most prominent and respected news outlets in the country are not to be trusted....

For starters, you'll note that something is only "fake news" when it's critical of President Trump. Was the New York Times story that broke the news that Hillary Clinton used a private email account while serving as secretary of state fake news? No.

Was any of the coverage of Clinton's email server — coverage that dominated the latter part of the presidential campaign — fake news? Nope.

Was a recent Washington Post story detailing how the Obama administration handled Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election fake news? Not at all. In fact, Trump crowed about that story, tweeting: "Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY?"

And what about anonymous sources? Trump claims reporters just make up stories and cite sources that don't exist. But apparently that doesn't apply to the Washington Post story on Obama and Russia, which cited "interviews with more than three dozen current and former U.S. officials in senior positions in government," most of whom "agreed to speak only on the condition of anonymity."

Were those made-up sources? Or are those solid sources because it's a story Trump can use to shape his own narrative? I guess that story from the fake-news Washington Post is real news because Trump says so....

Trusting the Trump administration right now requires a suspension of disbelief. There is no accountability for any lies or fabrications, only finger-pointing and attempts to sow distrust in our democratic institutions.

Journalists, like anyone else, are capable of lying or making stuff up. But when that happens, we wind up out of a job. Quickly.

If you refuse to believe that and prefer Trump's attempt to get you to doubt everything you hear, consider these words from Hannah Arendt, an American political theorist who wrote extensively about totalitarianism:

"A people that no longer can believe anything cannot make up its mind. It is deprived not only of its capacity to act but also of its capacity to think and to judge. And with such a people you can then do what you please."

That's what Trump wants. He wants to do as he pleases.

Don't let him...."