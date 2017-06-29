How the U.S. Can Prevent Future Election Interference - The Atlantic

This article has a suggestion about safeguarding our elections from outsiders hacking the system. I thought it was very well thought out. What do you think?

From the article: "....

Few people in Washington now doubt that Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. As more information about the response to that interference has been publicly disclosed, it’s become clear that key decisions were made by good people trying to do the right thing for the right reasons that nevertheless led to bad outcomes.... Make no mistake—Russia will attack again. Yet right now, America hasn’t made any progress towards building a nonpartisan system that could respond to Russia—or any other foreign adversary. The United States has made no policy changes to ensure that if the exact same situation presented itself in next year’s congressional midterms or in the 2020 presidential election, its leaders wouldn’t face the same hard choices that Obama’s White House faced last summer....

Neither Obama nor any future president can respond to interference in our election without provoking accusations of partisanship. America needs a system that credibly protects its electoral system and responds to foreign actors in real-time. In my service as the assistant attorney general for national security until last October, I saw first-hand the determination of foreign adversaries to exploit American vulnerabilities. After the 2016 campaign, foreign actors realize that effective attacks can disrupt American democracy. Unless the United States takes the response out of the realm of partisan politics, by setting up something akin to a “dead man’s switch” that triggers automatically when something goes awry, they’ll attack again—and succeed...

A body like the National Intelligence Council, the group of career analysts who help issue consensus national intelligence assessments, could be designated in advance to monitor whether a foreign actor is seeking to interfere with an election—whether through disinformation campaigns, hacking candidates or political parties, or through actual attacks on the election infrastructure. If the NIC finds with a high degree of confidence that a foreign power—Russia or any other country—is trying to influence the election or undermine confidence in it, it should make that finding public as fast as possible. Even if it can’t say in detail what precise impact a foreign adversary is having, in order to protect intelligence sources and methods, the American people deserve better real-time information regarding the sanctity and security of the democratic process.... Retaliation for such attacks should also be prescribed in advance—a menu of options, agreed upon by the intelligence community, the White House, and congressional leadership, that would pull from the many tools used over the past decade to deter and influence foreign countries’ bad behavior in cyberspace. The United States has shown in recent years the many weapons in its arsenal for responding to cyber attacks from foreign nations—including public condemnations, international sanctions, the expulsion of foreign diplomats, and even the filing of criminal charges. These responses have already helped shape the behavior of adversaries like North Korea, China, and Iran—and the U.S. should make more use of them in the future, as well as employing additional covert methods....The message must be clear to foreign adversaries long before America approach its next election: Any attempt to attack campaigns, candidates, or voting systems will be met with prompt and strong retaliatory action. Attacks on elections are attacks on America—and should be protected against at all costs...."