Little Donny is meeting with his hero and you know how little Donny is, he just has to show off. What super classified information will he leak in order to prove how powerful he is and in an attempt to have Putin pat him on the head.

From the article: "...

White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters that no agenda has yet been set for the meeting at the summit of G20 nations in Hamburg...."

No agenda...hmm...we all Trump does his best work on the fly....right??