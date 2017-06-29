Another Day, Another Tweet From Your President About How Much He Hates Women | HuffPost

The President of the United States is at war with WOMEN. And what do the Repubs do....tweet!

From the article: "...Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, the President of the United States, arguably the most powerful man in the world, decided to tweet insults about a female journalist’s supposed facelift... “Sadly this is not surprising from a man with a long history of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” said women’s rights advocacy organization Ultraviolet in a statement released on Thursday afternoon to press. “Tuesday it was sexual harassment of a female journalist in the Oval Office. Thursday it was cyber bullying a female journalist on Twitter. What once unthinkable new low will this man go to next? We fear the answer.”

This is the man who has rated women’s looks on a numeric scale, cut down his female critics by calling them “pigs” and “dogs,” mocked Carly Fiorina’s face, called a former Miss Universe “disgusting” for gaining weight, reportedly casually harassed women on “The Apprentice” set, said Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her wherever,” and inappropriately commented on an Irish journalist’s smile just two days ago.

This is also the man who while in office has supported a health care bill that is unquestionably cruel to women ― especially mothers and low-wage earners ― drastically expanded the global gag rule, threatening access to women’s health care around the world; rolled back protections for women workers; and proposed a budget that cut funding for teen pregnancy prevention. President Trump’s treatment of women isn’t just insulting ― it’s downright dangerous for the women who live in the country he governs, and the women around the world who are impacted by U.S. policies. ...

Going after a woman’s looks in order to demean and silence her is a tried and true tactic of powerful men, and the president’s tweets speak to this pattern.

When you’re a woman living in a sexist, ageist, racist society, your looks will never be good enough. If your body is deemed “too big,” you’re lazy and disgusting and unloveable. If your body is deemed “too small,” you’re gross and sick and unfuckable. If you look youthful, you can’t be taken seriously. If you look older, you’re invisible. And if you try to change any of these things through surgical means, because you’ve grown up in a society that tells you to in a million small ways every day, you deserve to be roundly mocked for it. ....

These sort of casual attacks and violations feel nearly synonymous with womanhood ― ..."