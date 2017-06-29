If I were born today, my parents couldn't afford to save my life - Chicago Tribune

Republicans say they are pro life...but their actions prove otherwise.

A real life story: "...

"...I was born two months early in 1975. I weighed four pounds, and I was so sick that doctors told my parents not to name me. They laid me in an incubator, and they said that if I did survive, I’d be blind and mentally disabled. For days, everyone worked to keep me alive. My father insisted on a name. My mother sat in the bathtub and cried.

Somehow, my only residual difficulty from all this is that I can’t see the big E on the eye chart. I remain immensely thankful. I mean this in terms of my own life, of course, but also in terms of my family’s finances. When I was born, my mother was a young teacher and my father was a grad student. My mother worked weekends in a welfare office, where they’d figured she was so poor that, on one Thanksgiving, they gave her one of the food-bank turkeys. But what my parents did have was health insurance. It paid the prenatal clinic. It paid the hospital. And while I lay in that incubator, it assured my parents that even if they lost their baby, they wouldn’t lose their house, their place at school, or the services they’d need as a means of managing their grief.... But it keeps me thinking of those children who, like me, might arrive with birth complications — and who, unlike me, don’t belong to such fortunate parents. Say these uninsured children do become healthy. That would be a priceless gift. But no matter what these children do — no matter how well they’re loved — they will likely inflict on themselves the guilt of costing their family hundreds of thousands of dollars, just by being born. And that weight would be as crushing as it would be unfair.

These so-called pro-life senators must examine the burden their health care legislation could place on the very beginning of a person’s life. Their bill does not support their claim that every life is sacred. It implies, in fact, that some lives should never begin...."

It's easy to say but that means nothing if you aren't willing to PROTECT all life.