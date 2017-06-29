Friday Flights of Fancy

My Flight of Fancy....

Tomorrow is Friday and the start of a long holiday weekend. I hope you choose to reflect on our nation, the USA, our Constitution and the ideal cherished by our founding fathers. I hope you will remember that freedom isn't free. I hope you have wonderful planned with friends and family. I send my best wishes for a terrific and safe holiday.

I thought it might be fun to start the weekend with a little daydreaming. If you could be anywhere, do anything, what would be your fancy? For me...

I would fancy being somewhere near Destin, Florida on a sugar white beach, lying on the most comfortable beach chair ever invented beneath a sun umbrella with my toes dangling in the clear, cool water. Directly in front of me, I would enjoy a vista of emerald green waves as they rolled into shore. Above me, the sky would be a clear bright blue and a cool breeze would be caressing my body and stirring the loose strands of my hair. When I closed my eyes, I would hear gentle waves covering then retreating from the sand and in the distance, seagulls calling. On a table next to me would be a tall container full of something icy cold that would be both a delight to the tongue and lubrication to the spirit.

What's yours?