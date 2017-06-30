Watchdog Group Accuses Nikki Haley Of Illegally Endorsing GOP Candidate | HuffPost

Why are Trump officials having so much trouble obeying the law? Is it because of an atmosphere in the WH that they are above the law?

From the article: "....An ethics watchdog organization has accused U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley of illegally endorsing a Republican candidate, and has sent a letter to federal authorities calling for an investigation.

Haley retweeted President Donald Trump’s Twitter post endorsing GOP candidate Ralph Norman, who was running in a June 20 special election to represent the 5th District of South Carolina, which he went on to win.... The federal Hatch Act prohibits any employee of the federal executive branch from using “official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election.” The law does not apply to the president or vice president.

“By posting this tweet on an account that referred to her official position, Ambassador Haley likely engaged in political activity prohibited by law,” says a letter that the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington sent to the Office of Special Counsel Tuesday.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, sent the retweet on what appears to be her only Twitter account, which has almost 370,000 followers and identifies her as the “United States Ambassador to the United Nations” ― essentially giving the endorsement the imprimatur of her taxpayer-funded position. The photo on the site is a cropped image of her official picture on the State Department website.... Earlier this month, White House social media director Dan Scavino was given a warning by the OSC for violating the Hatch Act after he called for a Michigan congressman’s defeat in a tweet. He was told if he ever repeated such an action the office would consider it a “willful and knowing violation of the law.”...