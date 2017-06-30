Trump's Grudges Against People Like Scarborough and Brzezinski Are his Agenda - The Atlantic

This article makes a good point. Trump's tweets and his agenda are one in the same...mean spirited and petty. And from my perspective, he puts more thought into his tweets (which is miniscule, the majority is just vitriol) than into his agenda.

From the article: "...

"...Calling Trump’s tweets a “diversion” is also wrong. According to Merriam-Webster, diversion means “straying from a course.” Merriam-Webster offers the example of “an attack or feint that draws the attention and force of an enemy from the point of the principal operation.” But when Trump levels crude, personal, dishonest and often sexist attacks, he’s not straying off course. This is his course. The Republican Party has a clear policy agenda, which it is using the Trump administration to implement. But for Trump himself, policy has never been the “principal operation.” On issue after issue, he’s zigzagged wildly: He’s now pushing a health-care bill that does exactly what he pledged as a candidate he would not do. On issue after issue, he advertises his brazen ignorance: Republican senators admit that Trump doesn’t know what’s in the health-care bill he wants to sign....

On policy, Trump is inattentive and inconsistent. Where he’s attentive and consistent is in his personal attacks on his adversaries. Trump’s presidency will have vast and frightening policy implications, most which he doesn’t understand. But Trump’s primary goal as president does not appear to be enacting a set of policies; his behavior suggests that his real goal is feeding his ego and vanquishing his enemies. He’s only truly interested in his presidency’s impact on himself. Calling Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky a diversion made sense because Clinton was genuinely committed to certain policy goals, which he undermined by his personal recklessness. With Trump, personal recklessness is all there is....

That’s why Trump will launch attacks like the one he launched against Mika Brzezinski for as long as he’s president, and likely after that. Saying he attacks people viciously because he lacks impulse control is like saying a professional boxer lacks impulse control because he punches people in the ring. For Trump, this is the true purpose of politics, if not life itself...."