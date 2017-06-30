Trump's Voter Fraud Expert Says 'We May Never Know' If Millions Really Voted Illegally | HuffPost

How do you know the worst President in history is in the WH? When he lies constantly but still hasn't been able to lie convincingly. Less than 24 hours later...the lie falls apart...

From the article: "....

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), who was picked by President Donald Trump to lead a commission to investigate voter fraud, said not even he knows whether Trump’s claim that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally last year is true.

The comment is notable because Kobach has long pushed restrictive voting measures and has stoked fears of voter fraud, even though numerous investigations have found it’s not a widespread problem.

“The commission isn’t being put in place to prove or disprove that,” Kobach said in an interview Friday on MSNBC. “We may never know whether that’s true or not.”..."