50 things you didn't know about the Founding Fathers

"...George Washington. Alexander Hamilton. Benjamin Franklin. John Adams. These men and several more continue to stand as some of the most influential figures of the United States of America, drafting the Declaration of Independence and helping to define the ideology and ambition of the free world.

More than 200 years later, their philosophies continue to inform, educate, and inspire. If you're aware of their significance but might be a little short on details, we've assembled a laundry list of facts, trivia, and lesser-known information about this formidable group...."

This article is great read. Some facts that surprised me include, Jefferson had the bones of a mastodon sent to him while in the WH and devoted time to reconstructing it, John Adams loved Shakespeare and loved his visit to Stratford-upon-Avon; Jefferson thought they charged too much for the tour and Franklin's once wanted C, J, Q, W, X, and Y, stricken from the alphabet as unnecessary.