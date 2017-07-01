Rex Tillerson involved in argument with adviser Stephen Miller - NY Daily News

When you lay down with dogs you can expect to be attacked by fleas...

Rex Tillerson is ready to go 12 rounds with any Trump aide.

The secretary of state, who claims to have been guaranteed a degree of autonomy when he took the position in Trump’s administration, has grown increasingly irritated with attempts from the President’s aides to impose stricter immigration policies and reform within the State Department.

Last week, Tillerson verbally tussled with White House aide Stephen Miller, the man behind the Trump travel ban and a chief speechwriter from the campaign trail, when Miller urged him to be tougher on immigration, according to Politico....News of the Miller scuffle comes as Tillerson grows increasingly displeased with his ability to implement policies. He has also reportedly been resistant to taking direction from younger administration aides.

Miller, just 31, was a key component to the Trump campaign and made infamous rounds on various cable news programs this spring — drawing a fair share of late-night satire. He previously worked for former Alabama Senator and current Attorney General Jeff Sessions...."