Trump, GOP lawmakers struggle with messaging | TheHill

I have a suggestion for next week, Hold Trump Accountable.

From the Article: '....Rep. Leonard Lance (R-N.J.) sits on the Energy and Commerce Committee, but he wasn’t aware it was “Energy Week” at the White House. Neither was Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, a member of the GOP leadership team.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), an ally of President Trump’s, also couldn’t name the theme of the week but said he knew last week was “Workforce Development Week.” It actually was “Technology Week.”

“It might as well be Easter Bunny Week,” quipped Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

In June, the White House launched a series of themed weeks focused on aspects of the president's jobs message: infrastructure, workforce development, tech and energy.

But in many cases, that message didn’t seem to reach Republicans on Capitol Hill.

That has frustrated some GOP lawmakers, who say it’s a sign of the White House's inability to drive a consistent policy message and drive the president’s agenda.... Trump mentioned the immigration bills in a speech at the Energy Department, the centerpiece of the White House’s “Energy Week” push. But he did not call on Congress to pass any specific energy-related legislation in his remarks. He focused instead on unilateral actions taken by his administration...."