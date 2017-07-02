Pro wresting is the perfect metaphor for Trump's presidency - CNNPolitics.com

From the article: "...

"...At the heart of pro wrestling sits this basic fact: It is fake. It is a scripted television show. Yes, it requires physical ability -- no one who is not in excellent shape could perform some of the falls and bumps these wrestlers do daily. But it is, at heart, a soap opera. Scriptwriters plot character arcs and narrative building. The outcomes are known before the matches begin. The wrestlers are as much actors as they are athletes. (Look to the acting successes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena for proof of that fact.)

But, and this is the really important part, not everyone who is a fan of pro wrestling knows this. Lots and lots of people who go to the shows, who buy the t-shirts and who subscribe to the WWE Network believe that this is all real...."

Trumper are believe pro wrestling is real. The see a bad guy and one that should beat the sh*t out of him. You cheer for the winner. Life without complexities.

That explains so much gullibility and disconnect from reality not to mention anger management issues.

I believe this author has it right.