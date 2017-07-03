Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 377 Comments: 1324 Since: Mar 2017

Chris Christie Shuts Down New Jersey Beaches, Then Vacations On One | HuffPost

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 9:27 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

From the Republican Play Book...I will shut you out and keep it all for myself and my friends and family. He shuts down the beaches on the 4th of July, too expensive for the public, but opens it for family and friends.

Christie...what a jerk.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor