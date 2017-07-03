The Lawfare Podcast, Special Edition: Shane Harris on The Wall Street Journal's Collusion Story

A podcast about the Wall Street Journal's excellent article, publicized by the tick...tick...tick...tweet

From the article accompanying the podcast: "...Before the 2016 presidential election, a longtime Republican opposition researcher mounted an independent campaign to obtain emails he believed were stolen from Hillary Clinton’s private server, likely by Russian hackers.

In conversations with members of his circle and with others he tried to recruit to help him, the GOP operative, Peter W. Smith, implied he was working with retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, at the time a senior adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump..."