Marches across U.S. cities call for Trump's impeachment - CBS News

Way to go! Thanks for going out and speaking up.

From the article: "...Organizers believe Mr. Trump has violated the U.S. constitution and obstructed justice.

"We believe president Trump has committed constitutional breaches, consistently lied, cheated and enforces laws that primarily benefit him and his billionaire friends at the expense of the country," says the organization's website, impeachmentmarch.org. Supporters of Mr. Trump also held counter-protests to rally in support of his 2020 re-election.

A lone supporter of Mr. Trump showed up to the Manhattan protest. He admitted that Mr. Trump could stand to improve one aspect of his presidency.

"I think the Twitter thing could probably slow down a little bit," he told CBS New York. "But that's Donald Trump. He's been the same way for exactly 40 years. He's never changed." ..."