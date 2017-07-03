GOP Leaders Notably Silent As Trump Tweet Endorses Violence Against Journalists | HuffPost

I thought the promotion of violence against a portion of the population was a hate crime? Hell, I thought the promotion of violence against anyone was.

I believe the next Journalist that gets body slammed, punched or (heaven forbid) worse, has a case against the GOP for damages. They are willing to let a man stand behind their GOP name and endanger them. I pray there are no nuts around that will take him seriously and will act out their frustration on the press...it's not like we've seen this before....

From the article: "....

Following President Donald Trump’s latest inflammatory tweet that essentially promoted violence against journalists, top GOP lawmakers so far have responded with silence, perpetuating their pattern of doing little as the nation’s chief executive breaks more barriers in his war with the media.... “What about GOP leaders? What about Republican leaders?” CNN media reporter Brian Stelter asked Sunday about responses to the tweet. “Where’s [House Speaker] Paul Ryan? Where’s [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell? Are GOP leaders going to speak up about these attacks against the media?”... Trump’s behavior and outbursts ―which likely would have sunk the political careers of anyone else ― have spurred GOP criticism in the past. But the party’s leaders have done little to try to stop him, and have remained supportive of his presidency...."