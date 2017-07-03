Trump Reportedly Considers Adding Lawyer To Handle Russia Probe | HuffPost

Has Trump discovered a sneaky, back door way to have the taxpayers foot the bill for legal services in the Russia investigation? He has been turned down for reporting stiffing lawyers for legal services, not following advice and other less then ideal client activities. As such he's been left with the dredges of the legal profession to advise him.

President Donald Trump is considering adding a veteran Washington lawyer to the White House counsel’s office to deal with Russia-related issues, people familiar with the matter said.

Ty Cobb, a white-collar defense lawyer with the firm of Hogan Lovells and a former federal prosecutor, met with Trump about a week ago, another person said.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the administration had “no announcement at this time.”... Trump has been seeking a senior-level lawyer to join the office led by White House Counsel Don McGahn to focus on the various Russia investigations, one of the people said.

In addition to a probe by special counsel Robert Mueller, several congressional panels are investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and potential collusion by Trump’s campaign. Moscow has denied any interference and Trump has denied any collusion.

The role Cobb met with Trump about is separate from the legal team gathering to represent the president personally. That team, led by New York lawyer Marc Kasowitz, now includes constitutional lawyer and evangelical radio talk show host Jay Sekulow, Washington lawyer John Dowd, and Michael Bowe, a partner at Kasowitz’s firm...."

