EPA's Pruitt moves to roll back over 30 environmental regulations in record time - CBS News

What are Trump's main accomplishments? Well, they're real good at destruction. They suck at protection.

".... Since taking over as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, a longtime critic of the very agency he now oversees, has moved to undo, delay or block over 30 environmental regulations. That's more rollbacks than any other administrator in the agency's 47-year history over such a short period of time, according to the New York Times.... Since his February confirmation, Pruitt has embarked on record-setting rollbacks, including filing a proposal to undo Obama-era climate change regulations, legal plans to repeal pollution in the nation's waterways, delaying rules requiring fossil fuel companies to rein in leaks of methane and greenhouse gases, and reversed a ban on the use of a pesticide the EPA deemed dangerous to children's health.... Pruitt has also met with numerous corporate lobbyists as he puts his agenda into action. "It amounts to a corporate takeover of the agency, in its decision- and policy-making functions," Robert Weissman, the president of Public Citizen, told the paper...."

We need to DUMP THE CHUMP before we don't have clean water to drink or air to breath.

All you 30-40 yr old somethings that can't afford GOP health insurance...get real familiar with the lung and liver cancer. The gift pollution keeps on giving.