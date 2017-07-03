Trump's Celebration of an Exclusionary Vision of Freedom - The Atlantic

The article discusses Trump and bud, Robert Jeffers and their twisted ideas about American democracy and freedom for all.

From the article: ".....

On Saturday night, roughly 12 hours after tweeting that Mika Brzezinski was “dumb as a rock” and 12 hours before tweeting a video of himself side-slamming CNN, Donald Trump spoke at a “Celebrate Freedom” Concert at Washington’s Kennedy Center. Journalists covering the event focused on Trump’s jabs at the media. But they missed his veiled attack on another group of Americans whose First Amendment rights he threatens: Muslims.

In his remarks, Trump promised (in July!) that, “We’re going to start saying Merry Christmas again.” He referred repeatedly to “our God.” And he explained that, “we want to make sure that anyone who wants to join our country shares our values.”... The Celebrate Freedom Concert was co-hosted by the First Baptist Church of Dallas. Warming up the crowd before Trump spoke were the church’s choir and orchestra and its senior pastor, Robert Jeffress, one of Trump’s favorite evangelicals. During the campaign, when other Christian leaders were criticizing Trump’s vulgarity and religious illiteracy, Jeffress declared that, “I don’t care about that candidate’s tone or vocabulary, I want the meanest, toughest, son of a you-know-what I can find—and I believe that’s biblical.”... But Jeffress and Trump share more than just a high opinion of Donald Trump. They share a deep antipathy toward Muslims and Islam. Jeffress, to be fair, isn’t exactly ecumenical when it comes to any other faith. He’s called Buddhism and Hinduism “false religions.” He’s said, “you can’t be saved being a Jew.” He’s called Mormonism “a cult.” And he’s called Catholicism a “counterfeit religion” invented by “Satan.”

But he’s saved his harshest and most extensive vitriol for Islam.... In 2015, Jeffress showed up Fox News to defend Ben Carson’s claim that a Muslim should not be president. Jeffress explained that he could only vote for a Muslim who disavowed “portions of the Koran” and “renounce[d] Mohammed.” That same year, Jeffress called the Koran “a false book,” Mohammed “a false prophet” and Islam “a false religion that will lead you to hell.” Last July, he declared that, “Mohammad was nothing but a bloodthirsty warlord.” ... What values, after all, do Trump and Jeffress share? Not a commitment to marital fidelity. Not a commitment to honesty, charity, or humility. The value that unites them, above all—the one that led Jeffress to favor Trump over his more devout, more socially conservative Republican rivals during the primaries—is their shared belief that the American government should favor Christianity over Islam. That’s the odd form of “freedom” they celebrated together at the Kennedy Center on Saturday night...."