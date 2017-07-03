Why Trump Keeps Returning to Reddit - The Atlantic

From the article: "...

"...Trump’s tweet raises a variety of questions. Is he encouraging violence against the media? (Yes.) Is he violating Twitter’s harassment policy? (It depends who you ask.) Has he humiliated White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who just last week insisted that the president had never promoted violence? (Yes, and it’s not the first time he’s hung her out to dry.) Is he hip to the irony of using a clip of himself appearing at a professional wrestling event to accuse someone else of being fake? (Who even knows?) Is Trump’s entire presidency just kayfabe? (I can’t even.)... Almost exactly a year ago, Trump tweeted an anti-Semitic meme featuring Hillary Clinton and a Star of David. That image turned out to have originated on 8chan, another Internet message board that’s beloved of anti-Semites, neo-Nazis, and similarly unsavory characters.

It’s highly unlikely that Trump himself is searching out this material, since he doesn’t use a computer. The more likely culprit is Dan Scavino, Trump’s social-media director, whom the Office of Special Counsel last month deemed to have violated the Hatch Act by assailing Republican Representative Justin Amash. Warzel noted, for example, that Scavino tweeted the Schumer-Putin pic before the president’s account did.

But that doesn’t get Trump off the hook: The tweets appear under his name, the buck stops with him, and he has gleefully taken responsibility. (“My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL.”) As such, drawing on r/the_donald points to two of Trump’s weaknesses. The first is his intense need for affirmation. The president boasts of shutting out unflattering stories, though his tirades against CNN and Morning Joe are strong indicators that he’s bluffing, and remains obsessed with his critics. Staffers are reportedly afraid to share negative stories with Trump, preferring to slip him untrue stories. But White House aides might feel at least some obligation to the truth and the public, whereas redditors are unalloyedly loyal to Trump. The devotion is clear in HAS’s reaction to Trump’s tweet: “Wow!! I never expected my meme to be retweeted by the God Emporer [sic] himself!!!”... The second is that Trump can’t, or won’t, assess the provenance of the information he takes in. He has repeatedly fallen for fraudulent stories, such as a hoax Time cover. (Fake Time covers are a frequent presence in Trump’s life.) A prudent and normal politician, and his staff, might figure out whether a meme had originated with a racist, bigoted gentleman going by the name HanAssholeSolo.... The intermittent pleas for Trump to drop Twitter are of a piece with all the other hopes and prayers that the president will change his approach, become “presidential” (and not just MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL). Trump is who he is, and expecting that to change is like expecting that certain subreddits won’t be rife with anti-Semites and racists: the product of naïveté, motivated reasoning, or both....