What everyone should know about Peter W Smith, the potential missing link in the Trump-Russia probe

Interesting new Information on Trump and Russia and the mysterious Mr. Smith. Although 81 yrs old, he died just 10 days after talking to the WSJ...no cause of death listed on obit. Strange that, isn't it?

From the article: "...

But beyond his alleged connections to Flynn, Smith has deep ties to the Trump orbit and the Republican establishment.

Smith was a longtime supporter and confidant to Newt Gingrich, a key member of the Trump campaign

“[W]hen Peter W. Smith talks, Newt Gingrich listens.” That was the introduction to a 1995 article in Crain’s Chicago Business about Gingrich’s “Illinois patrons.”... A couple of decades later, Gingrich was a top adviser to Trump and his campaign. Smith was seeking to connect with Russian hackers to obtain emails he believed were stolen from Hillary Clinton.

Smith had ties to Breitbart, the online news outlet run by Trump’s chief strategist

While Smith’s ties to Gingrich goes back decades, he more recently became acquainted with Matt Boyle, the Washington Political Editor of Breitbart... Smith’s connection to Boyle was revealed, ironically, when his emails were hacked and released on a website called DC Leaks. The emails have been taken offline but are accessible through archive.org.... Smith has a history of funding dirty tricks against the Clintons

Smith’s attempt to connect with Russian hackers wasn’t the first time he sought to cross ethical lines to damage someone with the last name Clinton.... Smith’s history suggests he may have been in contact with the Trump campaign. This is also consistent with what Smith told potential collaborators as he sought hacked emails.

In a document Smith used for recruiting others to the effort, Smith listed four members of the Trump campaign: Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Sam Clovis and Michael Flynn. He said that he was working “in coordination to the extent permitted as an independent expenditure” with the officials.... In a blog post detailing his interactions with Smith, Tait says Smith seemed well-informed about the inner workings of the Trump campaign.... Smith set up a shell company ‘to avoid campaign reporting’... The cause of Smith’s death is unknown

Smith died about 10 days after talking to the Wall Street Journal reporter Shane Harris. While there is no evidence of foul play, and Smith was 81 years old, the cause of his death is unknown and not discussed in his obituary.

On MSNBC, Harris said he tried to find out how Smith died. “I should say we do not know how he died. We made multiple attempts, both with family members and with associates of his, as well as government officials in the town where he lived, to try and determine his cause of death, and we were unsuccessful,” Smith said...."