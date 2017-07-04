France's U.S. Ambassador Says Donald Trump Is Harming Global Stability | HuffPost

More evidence of the decline in the world's respect. Does anyone think Trump will win any back on this trip? Or how much further will he sink it?

From the article: "...

As President Donald Trump prepares for this week’s G-20 summit, his European partners aren’t hiding their disillusionment with how his “America First” approach to foreign policy has damaged the liberal world order.

“This world order, the traditional liberal world order, is more or less undermined, really, or looks injured,” Gérard Araud, France’s ambassador to the United States, told Politico’s “Off Message” podcast in an episode that aired Monday. “Where [is] the United States? I think it’s impossible to move on without America, and I think also that the United States really can’t let the world move on.”

Yet the U.S. began taking a back seat in world affairs before Trump took office, Araud argued.

“‘America First,’ in a sense, was raised in a discreet way, also under President Obama,” Araud said, referring to the Obama administration’s hands-off approach to the crisis in Ukraine and his unwillingness to enforce his “red line” against chemical weapons use in Syria.

“It’s more interesting to ask the question about America itself,” Araud added, “not the America of Trump or the America of Obama, but what is today the appetite of the Americans, really, to have an active role in the world affairs?”

He noted the irony in Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, creating an opening for China to lead the charge on global climate action.... Araud isn’t the only European political figure who has spoken out on the issue. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has gone from describing the United States as Germany’s “most important friend” to dropping the word “friend” entirely..."