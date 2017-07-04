This man is going on television claiming raising taxes on the rich is cruel. And he's doing it with a straight face and no sense of how absorb he sounds. It's like the teen that beat jail on the affluent defense; no sense of reality.

From the article: "...A conservative anti-tax advocate is panning a reported plan from White House adviser Steve Bannon to raise the tax rates on the wealthiest Americans...

“It’s a particularly cruel thing for Bannon to do,” said Grover Norquist, president of the conservative group Americans for Tax Reform, on CNN on Monday.... “End the cruelty,” he wrote in another post.... Norquist’s concern may be moot: The Weekly Standard reports that Bannon’s reported plan to increase taxes is not going anywhere...."