Trump Complains About Diplomacy In Asia, But Hasn't Appointed An Envoy To South Korea | HuffPost

Tensions with N. Korea strained and a President only six months into his administration. Thousands of US troops in S. Korea, many with dependents. Nuclear weapons in the hands of a mentally unstable man (I'm talking about the N. Korean leader here but I guess both apply).

What's a simple but important action he could take? Appoint an ambassador to South Korea!

From the article: "...

The North Korean government on Monday launched its largest missile strike to date, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching Alaska, further escalating diplomatic tensions in the region.

Trump has posted several Twitter tirades complaining about the situation, such as asking whether “this guy [has] anything better to do with his life,” referring to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. He has also suggested that South Korea and Japan should not “put up with this much longer.”

Instead of tweeting, there’s one immediate goal Trump could accomplish that could help address his complaints: nominate an ambassador to South Korea.

That key position remains vacant. Marc Knapper, formerly the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, is temporarily serving as the top U.S. diplomatic official in the country...."