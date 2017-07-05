This DOJ Letter May Be More Alarming Than Trump Commission's Request For Voter Data | HuffPost

A looming threat to the right to vote.

"...Former Department of Justice officials and voting advocates are seriously alarmed over a DOJ letter sent to states last week that they say could signal a forthcoming effort to kick people off voter rolls....The DOJ sent the letter to several states last Wednesday, the same day the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter .... The DOJ letter requests that election officials respond by detailing their compliance with a section of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), which was enacted to help people register to vote, but also specifies when voters may be kicked off the rolls.

Several experts said it’s difficult not to see the DOJ letter in connection with the commission’s letter as part of a multipronged effort to restrict voting rights.

Former Justice Department officials say that while there’s nothing notable about seeking information about compliance with the NVRA, it is unusual for the department to send out such a broad inquiry to so many states seeking information. Such a wide probe could signal the department is broadly fishing for cases of non-compliance to bring suits aimed at purging the voter rolls.

“These two letters, sent on the same day, are highly suspect, and seem to confirm that the Trump administration is laying the groundwork to suppress the right to vote,” said Vanita Gupta, the CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and former head of DOJ’s civil rights division under President Barack Obama. “It is not normal for the Department of Justice to ask for voting data from all states covered by the National Voter Registration Act. It’s likely that this is instead the beginning of an effort to force unwarranted voter purges.”

... The letter asked for public information that was uncontroversial, he added, but what made the letter “really weird” was that it was sent out to so many states....

The DOJ letter asks the states ...to provide information on the processes they use to remove people from the voting lists and the people authorized to implement them. It also asks for data from recent years on the number of voters removed from the voting rolls and the reasons they were removed.

“When you see DOJ send a bunch of letters like this requesting information about compliance with the law, that’s usually a sign that they’re kicking an enforcement campaign into gear,” Sam Bagenstos, who served as the principal deputy assistant attorney general for civil rights from 2009 until 2011. “It looks like what they’re doing is they’re laying the groundwork to file lawsuits against states that, in their view, aren’t kicking enough people off of the rolls.”

“What an amazing coincidence that these letters went out on the same day. This administration is, without even knowing it, doing parallel efforts to try to trim the voting roll. I don’t buy it,” he said. He added that the voter fraud commission led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was trying to create a nationwide database of voter registration that would paint a picture of potential voter fraud that could then be used to justify more restrictive voting laws.... On Kris Kobach’s work on this commission, they’re going to get a lot of pushback, they’ve already gotten some pushback from states....“DOJ, at the end of the day, is more likely to be successful as a tool in this process than is this commission, so that’s why I worry more about them,” he said.

Story by Sam Levine

Below is a background story on Session and his record of measures making it more difficult for minorities to vote.

From the article: "... Much has been written about his checkered civil rights record and his positions on race, which ultimately cost him a position as federal judge, after the Senate Judiciary Committee refused to confirm him in 1986. The people of Alabama, however, sent him to the Senate 10 years later.

A lot less has been said about his position on voting rights, an area in which Sessions could have an outsized impact. Following the Supreme Court’s Shelby County v. Holder decision, which gutted the Voting Rights Act, the attorney general has often been the last line of defense against states seeking to institute various voter suppression schemes. DOJ joined civil rights groups in taking on state laws across the country that it deemed to be discriminatory, prevailing in many cases... Sessions’s rhetoric and actions back up that concern. He strongly approved of the Shelby County decision, in which the Supreme Court ruled that states with a history of racism no longer had to get their voting laws cleared by DOJ, because there was no reason to assume they were still motivated by racism... “Rather than enforcing voting rights protections, Senator Sessions has instead made a career of seeking to dismantle them,” the group said. “For decades, he has pursued the rare and mystical unicorn of voter fraud, while turning a blind eye to the ever-growing issue of voter suppression.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has also expressed its concerns over Sessions, noting that he would oversee the Voting Section of DOJ’s Civil Rights Divisions and be responsible for enforcing federal laws protecting the right to vote...."

January 10, 2017 | Story by: Klaus Marre

https://whowhatwhy.org/2017/01/10/troubling-voting-rights-record-jeff-sessions/