Don Jr. accuses CNN of 'blackmail' over Trump wrestling GIF

Like Father, like son. Jr. issues false information. From the article: "...Critics, Donald Trump Jr. among them, quickly speculated CNN may have blackmailed HanAssholeSolo into providing an interview, or issuing an apology, by threatening to publish his identity. In one of his tweets, Trump claimed the network was attempting to “bully a 15 y/o” boy...."

The man is an adult. He admitted his actions and has, according to the article, "...has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again.”..."

But hey why let facts get in the way of a good rant?