Panetta: "No question" threshold crossed in N. Koreans' ability to develop ICBM - CBS News

From the article: "...There's no question we've crossed a threshold here in the North Koreans' ability to develop an ICBM," Leon Panetta, former CIA director and defense secretary during the Obama administration, told CBS News. "It represents a very serious national security threat to the United States."... The U.S. and South Korea responded to the latest test with some missile launches of their own, but Panetta says it will take more than shows of force to change Kim Jung Un's mind.

"You can't out-bully a bully in North Korea," Panetta said. "So it doesn't make a lot of sense to simply sit back and threaten this leader."...

"The Russians and the Chinese just don't care… it's not their problem," Lewis told CBS News. "So I would expect that cycle to repeat, they'll be condemned, they'll be angry about it, they'll do a nuclear test and we'll be back to square one again. Later, rinse, repeat."

China and Russia are calling on North Korea to halt its missile and nuclear tests, Tracy reports, but in exchange they want the U.S. and South Korea to end their joint military exercises in the region. The U.S. isn't likely to agree to that.