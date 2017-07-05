I spent my European vacation trying to explain Trump - LA Times

"...If you’re planning a trip to Europe this summer, be forewarned: You may spend a lot of time explaining Donald Trump to the natives.... Brits, Italians and Germans all asked whether Trump’s presidency would be over by the end of the year. I described the complexities of impeachment, and how unlikely it was that a Republican-controlled Congress would go there. I reminded them of Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi, who won three elections and governed for nine years despite prosecutors’ efforts to bring him down.

Our European friends’ absorption in all things Trump goes beyond mere gossip, of course. They have gnawing concerns about an increasingly disorderly world — one in which the president of the United States, instead of bolstering stability, often seems to be a disruptor....For half a century, Europeans got used to thinking of the United States as a stable cornerstone of world politics — not always sophisticated in their eyes, not always right, but reliably there. Now that we’re less reliable, they’re more nervous. “If the United States is making the world less stable instead of more stable, we’re all in deep ….,” Lala’s husband Carlo said in fluent American.

They know all too well that Europe — politically divided, militarily weak and economically listless — can’t fill the empty role of the missing superpower....Trump may have had one positive effect on continental politics, as Europe’s wave of nationalist populism appears to have ebbed. Trump-style anti-immigrant populists lost ground in three major elections this year: the Netherlands in March, France in May and Britain in June. In France, Trump virtually endorsed populist candidate Marine LePen; she was trounced by the Obama-style Emmanuel Macron.

“We have learned from your example,” Liliane joked.... Italian columnist Beppe Severgnini recently compared Trump’s America to a straying husband, but suggested that he’d come home.

“Go ahead, have your affairs,” he wrote. “But don’t forget: You’re married to us.”

Perhaps he had forgotten that Trump is already on marriage No. 3 — and that he views wedding vows and treaties as open to renegotiation, just like real estate contracts....But perhaps we should listen more closely to our European friends.

They’ve noticed that, under Trump, an important alliance — one that has kept their continent peaceful for 70 years — is in danger of slipping away..."

Story by: Doyle McManus