What's Trump's Secret Plan To Destroy ISIS? It's Literally Obama's Exact Strategy

Trump's secret plan to end ISIS, the one he bragged about on the campaign trail, is...wait for it....Obama's.

From the article: '....Donald Trump offered an alternative along the campaign trail to former President Barack Obama’s strategy on defeating the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), promising a "secret plan" that would ensure “total victory.”

Turns out, his strategy for wiping out the extremist terror group remains exactly the same as Obama’s, albeit with a few slight revisions to the implementation and bureaucracy involved.

... The military has more freedom in deciding when and where to strike ISIS targets without much oversight under Trump’s plan, which has yet to be made public by the Pentagon. But the operation of reducing ISIS’s influence by targeting local terror leaders and influential members of the group—a strategy developed by the Obama administration over his two terms in office—reportedly remains exactly the same.... "Trump’s changes thus far have also been tactical rather than adjusting the overall campaign strategy."..."