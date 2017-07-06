Trump Again Offers No Details On North Korea Policy, Warns Of 'Some Pretty Severe Things' | HuffPost

From the article: "...President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened “some pretty severe things” against the North Korean regime for its nuclear test earlier this week, without offering any specifics while saying “something will have to be done about it.”

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t like to talk about what we have planned, but I have some pretty severe things that we’re thinking about,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. “They are behaving in a very, very dangerous manner.”.... As Trump remained vague about how he plans to deal with North Korea, former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry expressed doubts that any diplomatic solution is possible with the regime. But Perry, who headed the Pentagon from 1994 to 1997 for President Bill Clinton, also warned that the alternatives to diplomacy “are really very grim.”..."

This is the response you'd expect from a 4th grader standing on a stage answering this question in a mock interview, not from the POTUS. I don't know about you, but I don't want CHUMP determining these alternatives.