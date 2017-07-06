Newsvine

Ethics Group Files Complaint Against Jared Kushner Over Not Disclosing Interest In Startup | HuffPost

His memory seems to be selective.

From the article: "..

The ethics group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington asked the Office of Government Ethics on Thursday to probe whether Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, improperly failed to disclose his interest in a company and whether he has adequately divested from it since agreeing to serve as one of Trump’s top White House advisers.

Kushner failed to include his interest in Cadre, a real-estate tech startup, on his financial disclosure forms, The Wall Street Journal reported in May. Jamie Gorelick, Kushner’s lawyer, told the Journal at the time that the stake would be included in a revised disclosure form.

“Kushner’s failure to disclose his ownership in Cadre is very troubling,” CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in a statement. “It appears to be one of his larger investments, not something he could easily overlook, and it is impossible to ensure that senior government officials are behaving ethically if they fail to disclose key assets.”..."

Story by Sam Levine

