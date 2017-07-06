Kremlin supports Trump's dubious response to Russia campaign hack - NY Daily News

Aren't we proud of our Russian President? ...I want a President of the United States of America not a Russian mouth piece.

From the article: "...

The Kremlin seemed pleased with President Trump’s tepid response in Poland to Russia’s campaign attacks.

The Russian government on Thursday seized on Trump’s wishy-washy words in Warsaw after he acknowledged Russia interfered in America’s 2016 election — but also suggested “other countries” might have meddled, too.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov credited Trump for emphasizing “equally the possibility that it could have been other countries.”

“Please note the nuances,” Peskov told Bloomberg about Trump’s answer...."