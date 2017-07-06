Ethics Chief Who Battled Trump Administration Announces Resignation | HuffPost

A voice of sanity and reason..you know it's not a Trump....

"...WASHINGTON ― Walter Shaub Jr., who announced Thursday that he will resign as director of the Office of Government Ethics, told CBS News that President Donald Trump’s businesses present the “appearance” of profiting from his tenure in the White House.

Reporter Julianna Goldman asked Shaub, “Do you think the president and his family are using the office to enrich themselves?”

“I can’t know what their intention is,” Shaub answered. “I know that the effect is that there’s an appearance that the businesses are profiting from his occupying the presidency. And appearance matters as much as reality. So even aside from whether or not that’s actually happening, we need to send a message to the world that the United States is gonna have the gold standard for an ethics program in government, which is what we’ve always had.”

Shaub added that it “almost doesn’t matter” if the Trump family is or isn’t making financial gains....

“America should have the right to know what the motivations of its leaders are, and they need to know that financial interests, personal financial interests, aren’t among them,” he said...."

Story by: Dana Liebelson