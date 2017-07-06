Merkel's Husband Is Sending Ivanka and Melania Trump to Learn About Climate Change

From the article: "...As Group of 20 leaders seek to avoid a blowup over the U.S. stance on climate change, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s husband is giving Ivanka Trump a lesson in what it looks like.

President Donald Trump’s daughter, First Lady Melania Trump and other spouses of G-20 leaders aren’t just going sightseeing during the global summit in Hamburg, they’re also getting a tour of the German Climate Computing Center on Friday. German officials say the idea for the visit came from Merkel’s husband, Joachim Sauer, a professor of physical and theoretical chemistry.

The lab, located near the secured hall where Merkel, Trump and other leaders are meeting, uses supercomputers to model climate change and its effects on the world’s regions. It’s been in operation since 1987 and has more than 60 staff.... "We want to tackle this existential challenge and we can’t and we won’t wait until the last person on earth is convinced of the scientific basis for climate change,” Merkel said in a speech on June 29."...