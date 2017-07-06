The Bad News From Hamburg: Nobody Is Leading The World | HuffPost

Trump does Europe like Chevy Chase did Wally World. Except Chevy was humorous...Trump is just embarrassing.

From the article: "

"...History will take note of this week, and not in a good way...

This week’s G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, will demonstrate there is no center in world affairs, no clear first among equals, not much structure and the possibility of deadly conflict in hot spots around the planet..

.

President Donald Trump, the presumptive “leader of the free world,” remains casually ignorant of diplomatic affairs. His chaotic, understaffed and divided administration frightens officials in other nations...

“We can’t understand who is actually leading the U.S. government,” an official at a prominent European think tank told me. “We know Trump is president, but is the real force [Secretary of State Rex] Tillerson or [national security adviser H.R.] McMaster? Or maybe it is Ivanka Trump? We don’t know.”...

The president amplifies the confusion by manic tweeting, flip-flopping, verbal grandiosity and sheer (and only vaguely tactical) unpredictability. He has run hot and cold on China, Russia, North Korea, and Germany, and mostly cold on international regimes to manage trade, immigration and the environment.

It’s quite likely that others have taken his measure and concluded that the confusion masks weakness. Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB agent and master of all the darks arts of intimidation, starts with a huge advantage over the play-it-by-ear methods of Trump....

Now we are in a post-post-Cold War world of jingoism. It’s far less stable, less predictable and more worrisome, even for Americans protected by vast oceans and friendly neighbors. As Merkel lamented this week, the U.S. president looks out and sees “an arena and not a global community.”...

Japan just announced a massive new trade deal with the European Union as if to say to the United States, “We don’t need you.”...

That isn’t true. The world still needs us. Just not as much..."

Story by Howard Fineman