Man Allegedly Tried To Frame Liberals With Really Weak Anti-Trump Graffiti | HuffPost

According to the story, motivated by anger towards liberals, this guy goes onto a schoolyard with a magic marker and writes slogans he believes would lead observers to believe the vandalism was done by a liberal. Because he's tired of liberals breaking laws and being disrespectful. Let me think...who's breaking laws and being disrespectful?

Okay, this is so weird as well as stupid, it would only happen in the era of Trump.

From the article: "....

"...On June 15, Marks went to the playground at Morley Elementary School to play fetch with his dog. He spotted a green Sharpie on the ground, and allegedly used it to scribble messages like “Kill Trump,” “Left is best,” “Bernie Sanders 2020” and “Death to Trump” on a objects that included a bench, a “Little Free Library” book shelter and on the playground’s welcome sign.

Mark said he was motivated by ”‘anger towards liberals and they are breaking major laws everyday and being disrespectful towards our government,’” according to the warrant for his arrest, obtained by the Courant...

The incident was caught on surveillance camera and released to the media. When Marks saw it on the news, he called detectives and turned himself in, police told BuzzFeed News...."

Story By Elyse Wanshel