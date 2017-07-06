Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 418 Comments: 1485 Since: Mar 2017

More Americans Trust Merkel Than Trump To Handle Foreign Affairs | HuffPost

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 6:22 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Not a surprise, Merkel is more trustworthy than Trump.

From the article: "...

"...Residents of most G-20 countries ― including the United States ― have more faith in German Chancellor Angela Merkel than in U.S. President Donald Trump to handle world affairs, according to newly released data from Pew Research.

 

Fifty-six percent of Americans say they have some or a lot of confidence in Merkel to do the right thing regarding foreign affairs, according to the poll published Wednesday. Just 46 percent have a similar level of confidence in Trump.

 

Merkel also received significantly higher ratings than Trump in a dozen other countries, while Trump fared substantially better in only two of the countries surveyed, India and Russia..."

 

Story by  Ariel Edwards-Levy

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor