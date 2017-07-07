Trump accepts Putin's claims that Russia did not meddle in US election, says Russian foreign minister | The Independent

I'm not going to copy some of the article here. The message below is not a summary of the article.

These are my thoughts and pull your seat belts tight, I'm going to rant.

This crosses a line...for me a red line drawn in cement that is already hard.

For the President of the USA to dismiss his intelligence agencies and all the hardworking, patriotic men and women working there, and go into this meeting and PUBLICALLY accept PUTIN's word is un-American. It's a dereliction of duty.

When a President won't protect the country; when he sides with the enemy against his own federal agencies, he should be impeached. Congress must do their duty or they too will be guilty of a dereliction of duty.

I call on everyone to contact your congressmen and congresswomen, hell every elected official in Washington, call newspapers, magazines and even sky writers, write it on Twitter, put it in lights on Broadway, Vegas and Main Street across the nation put it on everyone's FB and every other social media known....

IMPEACHMENT NOW.