Trump's Meeting With Putin - The Atlantic

Months ago the Russian government attacked our nation. The candidate that benefited from the attack was elected President. That elected President met with the mastermind directing the attack and told him it was an "HONOR" to meet him.

Then he went into a meeting, with no one taking formal notes of the topics of the meeting. Now we have what Russia says was said and what Trump said it was said.

Do we believe this liar or that one?

From the article: "...

The meeting, which was held in Hamburg, Germany, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, was scheduled to last 35 minutes, but went on for more than two hours. Rex Tillerson, the U.S. secretary of state who attended the meeting along with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, said Melania Trump, the first lady, entered the room after an hour to try break the meeting up, but the conversation continues. It’s what was discussed, however, that remains an open question. Only four men—Trump, Tillerson, Putin, and Lavrov—and their translators were in the room, and the accounts after the meeting on the nature of the most contentious issue between the two nations at the moment—Russian interference in the 2016 election—were divergent.... State-run Russian media reported that Trump told Putin the issue was being exaggerated in the U.S. Lavrov said Trump accepted Putin’s assurances that Moscow didn’t meddle. Lavrov also said the two countries agreed to set up a joint working group on cybersecurity... In a photo-op before their meeting, Trump said it was his “honor” to meet with Putin. The Russian leader, speaking through a translator, said: “I am delighted to be able to meet you personally.”..."