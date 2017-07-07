Tillerson says Trump pressed Putin on election interference [Video]

Tillerson leaves the response by Lavrov that states Trump accepted Putin's statement uncontested. With no official memorandum from the meeting we are left with which professional liar do we believe?

From the article: ".. Following the highly anticipated first meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who also was there, told reporters that Trump pressed Putin on 2016 election meddling. Putin denied any interference. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters Trump accepted Putin's denial. Other topics that came up included the escalating situation in North Korea and the civil war in Syria...."

Yahoo News Video•July 7, 2017