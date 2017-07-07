Tillerson says Trump 'pressed' Putin on Russia's hacking. But it doesn't sound like he pressed very hard. - The Washington Post

Russia, hostile to the USA, attacks our election. This is proven by multiple intelligence agencies. POTUS goes to meet Putin and as a leader does he demand to know why they interfered? No, he says the American people want to know? What is he? As POTUS, is he claiming to be indifferent?

He had a duty to confront Putin, not as an enabler but as a leader furious at another countries interference in our election. Not doing so is a dereliction of duty and should result in him being removed legally by impeachment.

From the article: ".....The big question heading into Friday's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit was whether President Trump would confront him about Russian hacking in the 2016 election.

The answer was a resounding maybe. It depends, apparently, on how loosely you define “confront.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was present at the meeting, said afterward that Trump did indeed “press” Putin on Russian interference at multiple junctures.

“The president opened his meeting with President Putin by raising the concerns of the American people regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election,” Tillerson told reporters. “They had a very robust and lengthy exchange on the subject. The president pressed President Putin on more than one occasion regarding Russian involvement.”

Okay. Sounds pretty serious.

But then Tillerson said repeatedly that the meeting was about the future and not the past. “But I think what the two presidents — I think rightly — focused on is how we move forward,” he said. Later, he would add that Putin's contention that Russian didn't hack represented an “intractable disagreement” and said, “There was not a lot of re-litigating things from the past.”...

That sure doesn't sound like a ton of pressing. Indeed, it kind of sounds like Trump did bring it up, Putin denied it, and then they largely “moved forward” without “re-litigating” the past. Tillerson's comments sure seem to be accepting of the fact that there was no progress on that front.

Which is pretty much how Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described it...."

By Aaron Blake