At G-20, world aligns against Trump policies ranging from free trade to climate change

Trump's next book should be titled, HOW THE POTUS DOESN'T WIN FRIENDS AND INDULENCE THE WORLD for the first time in history. Or he could be demonstrating How To Leave Them Laughing.....

"...The growing international isolation of the United States under President Trump was starkly apparent Friday as the leaders of major world economies mounted a near-united opposition front against Washington on issues ranging from climate to free trade.

At a gathering of the Group of 20 world economic powers — normally a venue for drab displays of international comity — there were tough clashes with the United States and even talk of a possible transatlantic trade war.

The tensions were a measure of Trump’s sharp break with previous U.S. policies. They were also a warning signal of Washington’s diminished clout, as the leaders of the other 19 nations gathered in Hamburg mulled whether to fix their signatures to statements that would exclude Trump or to find some sort of compromise. Two European officials said they were leaning toward a united front against Washington.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose difficult job it was to find some form of compromise, made little attempt to paper over the differences after the first day of meetings.

“The discussions are very difficult. I don’t want to talk around that,” Merkel said.

She described the view of most participants that “we need free but also fair trade,” a rejection of Trump’s skepticism about the value of sweeping free-trade agreements. And she predicted that the lower-level officials charged with negotiating a final statement deep into the night “had a lot of work ahead of them.”..."

Story by: Michael Birnbaum, Damian Paletta