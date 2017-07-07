5 things Trump did while you weren't looking: Week 5

God may have created the world in days but S. Pruitt seems determined to destroy it in record time. He's been busy rolling back regulations to benefit...oil and gas companies (I know you're all surprised)

Here's a list of 5 policy changes (4 are from Scott Pruitt) and one from the military.

From the article: "... ’For once, Washington was quiet this week. Lawmakers were out of town for the July 4 recess and President Donald Trump spent much of the time at his golf course in New Jersey. During the latter half of the week, the action picked up as Trump jetted off to the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, where he had his first in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.... Given all that, it might seem as though little actual policymaking happened —but you’d be surprised at how much actually happened....

The Trump administration continued to roll back Barack Obama’s legacy this week, especially on climate policies where agencies undertook a series of moves that benefit oil and gas companies and infuriated environmentalists. Elsewhere, the Department of Education gave for-profit colleges another win and the Pentagon delayed an Obama-era policy on transgender troops....

Here’s the fifth week of POLITICO’s ongoing series on how Trump is quietly changing policy in America:

.... On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency, under new Administrator Scott Pruitt, released its proposed Renewable Fuel Standard for 2018, which would leave the requirement for conventional biofuels unchanged at its 2017 level. But the EPA would reduce the requirement for advanced biofuels, the first reduction in volumes under the Renewable Fuel Standard. It’s a victory for oil and gas interests who praised the move but said it still did not go far enough. Biofuel producers slammed it....

.... As of July 1, the rule required schools to disclose a range of information to prospective students, including completion rates and post-graduate earnings. But on Wednesday, the Department of Education issued a notice that it was extending the compliance date for those disclosures by a year, to July 1, 2018. In the meantime, schools must still disclose that information on their websites. The move is another victory for for-profit schools, which have found a much more welcome regulatory regime under new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos....

.... On Monday, the Interior Department took the first step toward revising that five-year roadmap and opening the Arctic’s Chukchi Sea, Beaufort Sea and Cook Inlet areas to oil and gas drilling. The BOEM issued a notice in the Federal Register seeking comments from the public on a replacement plan that would cover 2019 to 2024. Oil and gas groups praised the move as a necessary step to secure America’s energy future, but critics said it would undermine U.S. efforts to fight climate change and put the Arctic waters at risk.....

..... The Pentagon delays lifting the ban on transgender troops.................."

