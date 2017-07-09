U.S.'s Tillerson praises Turkish 'courage' during coup attempt | Reuters

What is it with the administration? Give them a medal and they will praise the government, no matter how repressive? Has our nation stopped standing up for democracy? Human Rights? Hell, basic human decency?

From the article: "...U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday praised the courage of the Turkish people in defending democracy from an attempted coup almost exactly a year ago, although he made no mention of the widespread crackdown that has followed.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of an oil conference in Istanbul, where he received an award recognizing his four decades of work in the industry, Tillerson also said the United States saw Turkey as a partner in its push for greater energy security in the region....

Since the failed coup more than 100,000 people have been sacked or suspended from their work in the civil service, police, military and private sector and some 40,000 people jailed. The government says such efforts are needed, given the scope of the security threat it faces.

Rights groups and some Western governments say that Turkey is using the coup as a pretext to quash dissent, and on Sunday hundreds of thousands of people attended an opposition rally in Istanbul...."

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy