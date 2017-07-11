Trump's Election Conspiracy Theories Pushed A Woman To Break The Law

A Trump supporter didn't get the message that Trump and everything he says is as real as wrestling on TV, an infomercial promising fifty pounds of weight loss overnight or you can make a fortune in the stock market after reading this book. She believed Trump told the truth and acted on his words.

From the article: "...Donald Trump has repeatedly stated his unfounded belief that millions of people voted in the 2016 presidential election illegally.... As it turns out, there remains no evidence to support the president’s claims—and yet some voters went to the polls under the assumption their votes for Trump would go uncounted, switched in favor of Clinton or tossed out entirely... Though countless experts, probes and even several state recounts have yet to reveal any significant level of voter fraud or illegal activity, his theory further pushed the "rigged election" concept he purported along the campaign trail: that dark forces were operating behind the scenes to elect his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton....

...Terri Lynn Rote, an Iowa voter and Trump supporter who took the president’s claims at face value, attempted to illegally vote twice for the Republican party ticket. The 57-year-old told authorities she was under the assumption her ballot would be changed from a Trump to Clinton vote, believing there was "widespread election rigging," CBS News reported Saturday.

... Trump has continued pushing his theory on election rigging since assuming the Oval Office, tweeting claims that he would have won the popular vote if millions hadn’t illegally voted for Clinton.... Rote’s sentencing is set for August 15 in Des Moines, Iowa. She could serve up to two years of probation and community service, according to court documents....”

Now she's been nationally ridiculed, has a criminal records, incurred debts to her lawyers and court costs (The Donald hasn't paid her fees)

Story by Chris Riotta, Newsweek •July 10, 2017