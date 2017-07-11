The Three Stories of Donald Trump Jr. (So Far) - The Atlantic

3 stories and counting.

From the article: "...Figures in politics get caught lying frequently, but seldom do they get caught so quickly, and with as much panache, as Donald Trump Jr. has been caught by The New York Times over the last three days.... Here’s the first version: On Saturday, the Times reported that the president’s eldest son had met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer at Trump Tower in June. Trump Jr. said he did not know the name of the person he was meeting ahead of time, and that the meeting had been arranged by a friend (later revealed to be the music publicist Rob Goldstone). We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at the time and there was no follow up,” Trump Jr. said in a statement. That left unanswered why he would have included both his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in such a casual (and apparently pointless) meeting...

Thus Trump Jr.’s second story: Stunningly, he admitted that he was open to receiving damaging information about Clinton (and thus colluding with Russia), but said his contact simply couldn’t deliver the goods. Trump Jr. said in a fresh statement that he hadn’t been informed who he was meeting, but had been told that she would have information relevant to his father’s campaign. Once in the meeting, the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, dangled evidence that Russians were funding the Democratic National Committee and helping Clinton, but didn’t provide proof and instead talked about adoptions, frustrating Trump Jr...

This was, on its own, a landmark moment in the story of whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to influence the election, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating. If entirely true, it is the first example of someone in the Trump inner orbit at least trying to collude prior to Election Day. He had denied that he knew what was going on ahead of time, but in the process, apparently conceded the central accusation about willingness to collude....

...Monday night, the Times struck again: Prior to the meeting, “Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy, according to three people with knowledge of the email.”....

Thus Trump Jr.’s third version, this time offered through Alan Futerfas, a veteran lawyer whose hiring he announced on Monday. The new story: Nothing to see here, folks. "In my view, this is much ado about nothing. During this busy period, Robert Goldstone contacted Don Jr. in an email and suggested that people had information concerning alleged wrongdoing by Democratic Party front-runner, Hillary Clinton, in her dealings with Russia ... Don Jr.’s takeaway from this communication was that someone had information potentially helpful to the campaign and it was coming from someone he knew. Don Jr. had no knowledge as to what specific information, if any, would be discussed."

... Several weeks after the meeting with Veselnitskaya, Trump Jr. insisted on CNN that the accusation that Russia wanted to hurt Clinton was “phony” and “disgusting.”

If Trump Jr. did know that he was receiving information from the Russian government, a crucial question is whether he thought he was receiving emails or other materials that had been illegally hacked, which could deepen his legal jeopardy. Trump Jr. also says he did not receive any damaging information at the meeting—as does Veselnitskaya—but with his story changing so rapidly, it’s difficult to extend that claim the benefit of the doubt....

As always, it is possible that the meeting with Veselnitskaya was innocent, in both Trump Jr.’s intention and legality. But his contradictory accounts of the meeting, along with Kushner and Manafort’s failure to disclose it, create a political problem for the White House, because they offer the impression that President Trump’s son and son-in-law have something to hide. At some point in the future, it will become clear how serious a legal problem they create, too...."

Story by David A. Graham