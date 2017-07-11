Buzzword emerges as Trump Jr. Russia scandal deepens: Treason - POLITICO

The Buzzword in town...treason....

From the article: "...New revelations about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton has critics flirting with a new attack line — treason.

Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential pick, on Tuesday said that, while nothing has been proved, the conversation has moved beyond obstruction of justice — even before Trump Jr. released copies of his correspondence with music publicist Rob Goldstone, who brokered the June 2016 meeting.

"Nothing is proven yet. But, we’re now beyond obstruction of justice in terms of what’s being investigated," Kaine told CNN, when asked if Trump Jr.'s actions were treasonous. "This is moving into perjury, false statements and even into potentially treason."

While Kaine stressed that nothing is proven, a Kaine spokesperson said the senator "acknowledged the grave impropriety, if proven, of any effort to cooperate with a foreign nation — especially one deemed by our military leaders to be a primary state adversary — to influence an American election."

Echoes of that sentiment have started to take shape in other corners of Congress. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) tweeted out a New York Times report on the eldest Trump son's emails on Tuesday, noting “if this isn't treasonous, I'm not sure what is.”...

... Ethics lawyer to former President George W. Bush, Richard Painter, told MSNBC over the weekend that early reports that Trump Jr. had met with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya to get information on Clinton “borders on treason if it is not itself treason.”

“Let’s cut through the baloney here. We know what the Russians have been doing,” Painter said during a later appearance on the network. “When the Russians call or someone calls on behalf of the Russians and offers derogatory information about a former secretary of state who is a presidential candidate, the first person you call is the FBI.”

“I don’t care if you’re Republican, as I am, or a Democrat. You call the FBI. The last thing you do is go meet with the Russians to try and get the derogatory information," he went on. "They’re only trying do that in order to use you to accomplish some purpose. And we know what that is — it is undermining our system of representative democracy.”..."