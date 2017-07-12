Weird must attracts weird. Check out this guy. He is the man that send Jr. the email setting up the meeting with the Russian government attorney.

From the article: "...In many universes, it would be strange for Rob Goldstone, a British publicist and globetrotting eager beaver whose life could easily be mistaken for extended performance art, to be at the center of a massive political scandal involving the president of the United States. In a video he once posted to Facebook, Goldstone frantically shrieks while grabbing dollar bills out of a money wind tunnel. In another post, he is seen wearing a Greek gold-leaf crown with the caption “The Emperor Muppettus Maximus.”...

In many universes, the involvement of this sort of character in a major political scandal might seem very strange. But this is the universe called 2017. So perhaps it makes perfect sense that Rob Goldstone, who once posted a photo of himself biting an Olympic gold medal with the caption “Golden Boy in Rio,” is the man responsible for placing a Kremlin-linked lawyer in a room with President Donald Trump’s oldest son — suggesting that Donald Trump Jr. hoped to collude with the Russian government during the 2016 election....

It was the same pageant that Trump hoped would help make Putin his “new best friend.” The Russian president skipped the event, but with Goldstone’s help, Trump met with Aras Agalarov and crafted a deal to build a Trump-licensed property in Moscow, according to Yahoo News. “Trump Tower-Moscow is next,” Trump tweeted to Agalarov shortly after the pageant....

Shortly after Trump’s win, Goldstone ― who once said graffiti declaring “pussy not war” represents “My sentiments entirely !!!” ― posted a photo of himself in a “Russia” T-shirt with the caption, “hedging bets,” according to The Guardian. He also reportedly appeared in a photo wearing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat (Goldstone has since locked his Instagram account). On Nov. 13, he posted a screenshot from a Russian television station showing himself, Trump and Emin Agalarov standing together. “I see I made it onto Russian TV news today with Emin and Donald Trump,” he wrote. ..."

Story by By Dana Liebelson, Travis Waldron, Chris D’Angelo